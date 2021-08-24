Garth Brooks will resume Dive Bar Tour this year

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though Garth Brooks has pulled the plug on his Stadium Tour for 2021, he’s still open to the idea of playing smaller venues.

During the Monday-night edition of Inside Studio G, Garth revealed that he plans to resume the Dive Bar Tour in the fall, which fans can only attend by winning tickets through their local country radio stations. With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, Garth said that fans will have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend.

“What we’re going to do this fall? Dive bars, because you can fully vaccinate dive bars! People [have] got to have their card to even get in,” he explained.

Garth’s latest dive bar set was in July at The Westerner, the night before his show at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. He launched the tour in 2019 while also headlining stadiums around the country.

Garth announced last week that he was canceling the remaining five shows of his Stadium Tour this year, a decision he notes was “tough” to make, remarking, “It was the right decision to make, even though it’s not my favorite.”

The Stadium Tour is scheduled to end in August or September of next year.

