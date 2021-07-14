Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood surprised Jimmy + Rosalynn Carter with a classic car for their 75th anniversary

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood were among the many stars who honored former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in honor of their recent 75th wedding anniversary.

As People reports, Garth and Trisha were on the guest list for an anniversary party the couple had planned last weekend. But before the festivities began, the two country superstars met privately with the Carters to offer them a jaw-dropping gift with a sweet personal meaning.

According to Jill Stuckey, a close friend of the Carters who spoke to People about the anniversary celebration, Garth and Trisha presented the couple with a red convertible car built in 1946 — the year they wed

Delivering a car to someone’s house in advance without ruining the surprise of the gift is no small feat, but Garth and Trisha managed to pull it off with help from the Secret Service, who stored it in an area of the couple’s Plains, Georgia compound where they wouldn’t see it until the moment arrived.

“Bright eyes, big smiles,” Stuckey says of the Carters’ “very excited” reaction to their gift. “But there was so much special [about the day] because [of] the people that were here from all aspects of their lives.”

Celebrities, politicians, church friends and more flocked to the Carters’ party to celebrate the couple: Billy and Hillary Clinton were in attendance, as was Nancy Pelosi and more.

