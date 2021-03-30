Garth Brooks to get second shot of vaccine, shares optimism about live shows

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Garth Brooks is getting the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The superstar announced on Inside Studio G Monday night that he’s scheduled to get his second shot of the vaccine next week, and is looking forward to reuniting with loved ones when it’s safe to do so.

“Hopefully I’ll be fully vaccinated and hopefully be around the people that I love and not feel so scared to do anything wrong to them,” he shares.

The singer also offered some insight into why he’s remained so optimistic about the return of his stadium shows in the near future, telling viewers that there may be some venues that require patrons to wear masks or won’t sell concessions as a safety precaution.

“I want you to think of this as not an inconvenience. Stadiums live off their concessions, so to say they’re not going to do that to protect you and me, that’s a friggin’ huge statement of love from them to us,” he explains. “My job is to hopefully keep you entertained where you don’t want to go get concessions or even go to the bathroom. How’s that?” he adds with a laugh.

Garth says that he and wife Trisha Yearwood have had discussions about what the responsible decision is when it comes to resuming live shows.

“Miss Yearwood and I had this conversation just today. Is it too early? Is it too soon? My answer to her was I feel if we waited another year, we’d still be having this conversation,” he says. “I think we’ve got to get started, see what happens, hopefully adjust to that, and keep going.”

By Cillea Houghton

