Garth Brooks teases new Stadium Tour stop: “It’ll be a blast”

Garth Brooks teases that he may have a new show announcement soon.

During Inside Studio G on Monday, Garth revealed that there’s another Stadium Tour stop in the works at an outdoor venue in a city he’s particularly excited about — and the news may arrive within the next week.

“There’ll probably be another city here mentioned probably in the next 10 days. And this is one that I’ve wanted for years,” he teased. “It’s going to be stupid fun. You talk about outdoor. It’ll be a blast.”

Garth currently has three stops on the Stadium Tour scheduled for this year in Las Vegas, Charlotte and Cincinnati. All three shows are sold out. Additionally, Garth will headline the first night of Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 23.

“Cheyenne is just going to be cowboy. It’s going to be fun. I just love it. Good people. Rodeo is such a family sport, so you’ll get to see little kids all the way up to grandma and grandpa,” he says. “And that’s, to me, what music is all about. I cannot wait.”

