Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour is headed to Orlando in spring 2022

John Medina/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is headed to Florida. The country superstar just revealed that he’s booked a Stadium Tour stop at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for March 26, 2022.

The announcement comes just a couple of days after he teased more show announcements on Monday night’s episode of Inside Studio G, his Facebook live series. Many of the shows so far announced for 2022 have been in the Midwest and South, but Garth hinted that his territory might expand soon.

“There’s going to be at least a couple more, including maybe a third one that’s huge for us,” he hints, adding with a laugh, “I can’t imagine the West Coast and the East Coast both getting Christmas presents, but who knows!”

According to that teaser, it seems as if Garth might not be done announcing shows. He recently confirmed 2022 Stadium Tour dates in Arkansas and Louisiana, and he’ll close out the year with a whopping five stops at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park.

Tickets to Garth’s Orlando show go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.