Garth Brooks sets sights on Baltimore for the next-announced date on the Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks is headed to Baltimore this fall. The country superstar has announced his first performance in the city for six years, as well as the first time he’s ever played MT+T Bank Stadium.

The show is set for October 2, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. ET. Those hoping to attend should plan to snag their seats fast, because the Stadium Tour dates Garth has announced so far this year have sold out at a whiplash-inducing rate.

Back in May, fans snapped up 50,000 seats to Garth’s July Salt Lake City show just under 30 minutes after the event went on sale. Not long after, Garth sold 70,000 tickets in the first 47 minutes after sales opened for his Lincoln, Nebraska show. According to the website for football team the Baltimore Ravens, MT+T Bank Stadium has a capacity of 71,000.

Garth has spent much of this summer getting Stadium Tour dates back on the books after the past year’s pandemic-induced touring hiatus. He’s officially back in action as of last weekend, kicking off the tour with a sold-out show in Las Vegas.

As always for Garth’s stadium shows, tickets to his Baltimore set will cost $94.95 all-inclusive. The show will feature in-the-round seating.

