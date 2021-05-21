Garth Brooks sells 70,000 tickets — and counting — in the first hour of sales for his Nebraska show

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ upcoming show at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium went on sale Friday morning, with impressive results: 47 minutes after fans were able to start snagging seats, the show had sold 70,000 tickets, and counting.

Garth’s show will be the first music event to take place at the venue in over three decades, and it’ll be the only stop he makes in the Cornhusker State on his current stadium tour. The show is set for Saturday, August 14.

The University of Nebraska’s Official Athletics website describes Memorial Stadium as one of the “Cathedrals of College Football,” listing its capacity as over 85,000.

Despite the stadium’s mammoth crowd capacity, Garth’s ability to pack the stands shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Earlier in May, the country superstar sold 50,000 tickets to his stadium stop in Salt Lake City, Utah, in just under 30 minutes.

Tickets are still available for Garth’s Nebraska show, retailing at $94.95, all-inclusive. All COVID-19 safety protocols will apply at the show, and purchase of a ticket assumes risk of the virus.

