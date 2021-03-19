Garth Brooks says he’s digging into “the back half of the ‘90s” on The Anthology Part II

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks recently let fans in on the news that he’s planning the next installment of his Anthology muti-media series for release later this year.



Anthology Part II will follow Part I and Part III, which document Garth’s early years in country music and his presence live on tour, respectively. Now, the singer says, the next chapter will delve into one of the eras that he’s best known for: The late ‘90s.



“Anthology 2 I can already tell you has been my favorite so far,” Garth reveals.



The newest installment will chronicle studio albums like his ‘97 release, Sevens, 2001’s Scarecrow, and Double Live: Garth’s first-ever live album, which came out in ‘98 and was RIAA-certified 21x Platinum, becoming the best-selling live album of all time.



The singer adds that he’s enjoying compiling this project “simply because it’s the back half of the ‘90s, and you’re in these records — Sevens is one that I love,” he recounts. “You’re in Scarecrow, which was really deep and dark…which I love — that cloud. But one of the main factors in there is Double Live.”

Garth also revealed this week that he’s been writing with Ashley McBryde, and that he’s planning to resurrect his cult favorite Chris Gaines character, re-releasing the 1999 The Life of Chris Gaines on multiple platforms, including digital and vinyl.

By Carena Liptak

