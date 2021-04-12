Garth Brooks reflects on 1996 Cheyenne Frontier Days performance

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks is taking a walk down memory lane as he prepares for his upcoming appearance at the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

It was announced last week that Garth is part of the all-star lineup for the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming in July.

The last time he performed at the event was during its 100th anniversary in 1996, when late 90s country star Chris LeDoux joined him to perform their hit duet, “Whatcha Gonna Do with a Cowboy.”

The performance came at the height of Garth’s career at the time, following the release of his blockbuster 1990 album, No Fences.

“Six years from the first record, everything was going out way, and when I came out in Cheyenne, that place went to a level like ‘oh my gosh!’ and I’m sittin’ up there struttin’ around. I’m having a great time singing and playing, and Chris LeDoux walks out onstage,” Garth recalls. He adds that Chris was there as a potential fill-in for him, because Garth was waiting on the birth of his youngest daughter, Allie.

“It went to a level that I had never seen before and never seen since,” Garth recalls of the audience reaction. “They loved him. They worshipped him. They should.”

Chris passed away from cancer in 2005.

Frontier Days takes places July 23-31. Garth will open the festival on July 23, with Blake Shelton,Maren Morris, Eric Church and Kane Brown among the many other performers.

