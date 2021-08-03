Garth Brooks praises fans’ “character,” working on rescheduling Nashville stadium show

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

After intense thunder and lightning storms led to a cancellation of his show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Garth Brooks is actively working to reschedule the performance.

On Inside Studio G Monday night, Garth expressed that he was “heartbroken” that the weather forced him to postpone his first show at the Music City stadium, which drew more than 70,000 fans. He says he and his team are in the process of collaborating with the Nissan Stadium staff to work around the Tennessee Titans’ schedule and find a new date for the show.

“There is a rescheduled date that we’re working with, but we can’t confirm it yet. We’ve got to line it up with our stuff. But we’ll figure out what we do,” Garth explains.

The superstar went on to praise his loyal fans, who had to take shelter inside the concourses of the venue during the storm, lifting one another’s spirits with sing-a-longs to “Friends in Low Places.”

“They say that character is not created in crisis, it is displayed in crisis, or it is revealed. The one thing that I’ll brag about against anybody is the Garth crowd, ‘G City.’ Those people? Friggin’ amazing,” Garth raves. “My hat’s off to the Titan organization, to Nashville, the EMTs, all the first responders — amazing. The firemen, the police, everything. And then, of course, for the people that sat in those seats. So sweet.”

