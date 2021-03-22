Garth Brooks postpones stadium show in Cincinnati to September

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Garth Brooks has postponed his upcoming show in Ohio.

On Monday, the singer announced on his website that the sold-out show at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati that was originally scheduled for May 1 has been moved to September 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date.

According to a statement, Garth set an all-time record in the city of Cincinnati when 70,000 tickets were sold in 75 minutes.

This marks Garth’s debut at Paul Brown Stadium and will be his only show on the Stadium Tour in the states of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. The show’s delay comes weeks after Garth rescheduled his concert at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to September 25.

The superstar shared at the end of his Facebook Live show Inside Studio G last week that he believes full-capacity stadium shows are “just around the corner,” and urged people to continue taking the pandemic seriously.

“I can’t tell you how serious we all need to remain on this COVID thing,” he said, referencing wife Trisha Yearwood‘s recent battle with the virus. “Please take this thing seriously. I’ve witnessed it, and respect it. If not, it’s going to come back and bite all of us.”

By Cillea Houghton

