Garth Brooks performing at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

J. Kempin/FilmMagic

Garth Brooks is performing at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Garth announced Monday that he will be singing on-site at the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. alongside previously announced artists including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Garth calls the opportunity a “chance to serve” and “not a political statement, a statement of unity.”

The country superstar also performed at President Barack Obama‘s inauguration in 2008, where Biden was sworn in as vice president.

Garth didn’t share what he’ll sing but did say that it likely won’t be “We Shall Be Free,” because that’s what he sang at Obama’s inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony takes place at noon ET on Wednesday, two weeks after rioters stormed the Capitol building on January 6, resulting in five deaths and extensive damage.

By Stephen Hubbard & Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.