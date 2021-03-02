Garth Brooks moves Charlotte stadium show to September

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Garth Brooks has postponed his show at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Monday, it was announced on Garth’s website that the sold-out show has been postponed from April 10 to September 25.

This is the fourth time the show’s date has been changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, the show was then moved to dates in June and October. Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be honored at the September show.

When tickets went on sale in 2019, 74,000 tickets were sold in the span of an hour and a half, marking the biggest paid crowd in the stadium’s history. A statement on the website says this is the only venue Garth will perform at in North Carolina and South Carolina on The Stadium Tour.

Garth announced last week that he and wife Trisha Yearwood have been quarantining after she tested positive for COVID-19. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for,” Brooks said in a statement. “Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together.”

By Cillea Houghton

