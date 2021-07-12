Garth Brooks is still riding high from the “out of body” experience of returning to the stage

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks officially returned to the stage over the weekend, hitting Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the first post-pandemic stop on his Stadium Tour on Saturday.

And while he admits he was “nervous as hell” before the set began, Garth says he always had a sneaking suspicion that it was this show, on this date — July 10 — that would be the one to kick off his return to the road.

“When I saw the date — July 10 — that’s my mom’s birthday. And Mom — nothing was impossible,” he explains. “She was five foot tall, and nothing was impossible to her. So when I saw July 10, I said, ‘I betcha 10-to-1 this is the one. It’s gonna happen.’”

Once he got back onstage and got into the live show groove, Garth explains that the show kept building in momentum as he, his band and the audience were feeding off each other’s energy.

“It was one of those things where you were out of body! And the band and they were going back and forth,” the singer gushes. “It was great! And everybody won!”

Garth will keep the party going in the days ahead, as his Stadium Tour is scheduled to hit Salt Lake City for a sold-out stop this Saturday, July 17. At the end of the month, he’ll head to Nashville for a hometown show, which is also sold out.

