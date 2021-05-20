Garth Brooks is looking forward to being in legendary company at the Kennedy Center Honors

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Garth Brooks is one of five guests of honor at this week’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C. While he’s excited to “get to fly the country music flag,” the singer says he’s even more excited to be surrounded by his legendary “classmates.”

2020’s other four honorees are singer Joan Baez, actor Dick Van Dyke, violinist Midori and choreographer and director Debbie Allen.

“Everybody knows my sister was probably the greatest influence on me, music-wise,” Garth recounted in a recent episode of Inside Studio G. “I wanted to be her when I was a kid, ‘cause she was always so cool. And Joan Baez is, like, [a] major influence for my sister. So to sit in the same booth with Miss Joan is going to be friggin’ awesome.”

Garth adds, “Dick Van Dyke — I don’t know how you get any cooler than that. So, this is going to be a fun, fun weekend.”

The singer’s wife, fellow country legend Trisha Yearwood, adds that Garth doesn’t even know all the details about just what a fun weekend it will be. A number of performers will be on hand to tribute Garth at the ceremony, many of whom will be surprise guests.

“He doesn’t know all the people that’re going to be there to honor him. I’m really, really excited about it,” Trisha hints.

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony typically takes place in December. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event was postponed.

