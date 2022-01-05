Garth Brooks is headed to San Diego for the only West Coast stop on his Stadium Tour

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is plotting his course to San Diego, California for a just-announced 2022 Stadium Tour show. It’ll be the only time the Stadium Tour hits the West Coast.

The show is set for March 5 at Petco Park, a ballpark that boasts a stadium capacity of over 42,000 and is home to MLB team the San Diego Padres. It’ll be Garth’s first time playing the venue, and the first time he’s performed in San Diego for nearly seven years.

Despite the venue’s massive size, fans will have to act quickly in order to snap up their tickets to the show. Garth has been raking in impressive sales numbers for other stops on his Stadium Tour: In late November and early December, fans purchased a total 570,000 tickets across three different cities.

Of the 2022 dates announced on the Stadium Tour, only one — a March 26 stop in Orlando — isn’t quite sold out yet, though over 65,000 fans have already snagged their seats, according to Garth’s website. He’s got sold-out shows booked in Las Vegas and Baton Rouge, plus a sold-out, five-night stand in Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park.

As ever for the Stadium Tour, seating will be in-the-round style. Tickets for the San Diego show go on sale on Friday, January 14.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.