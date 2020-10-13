Garth Brooks hints at possible resurgence of Chris Gaines: "It’s got a whole life of its own"

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Could Chris Gaines make a comeback? According to Garth Brooks, the faux rock star’s alter ego, we may see Gaines again soon.

Longtime fans of Brooks will recall his 1999 album Garth Brooks in… The Life of Chris Gaines. It featured the country icon transforming into a fictional Australian rock star with dark hair, guyliner, a smoldering glare and a soul patch.

The project peaked at number two on the all-genre Billboard 200 and spawned a top five Billboard 100 hit, “Lost in You.”

Gaines has largely gone into hiding since then, but in a new interview with Billboard, Brooks reveals the rocker may see a resurrection.

“Trust me, it’s got a whole life of its own and it’s all coming. It won’t be anything predictable, I can guarantee you, because that’s kind of what that character’s thought process was,” he explains.

“If you know the greatest hits, they had to come from somewhere, if that tells you what’s coming,” he adds.

While fans wait to see what comes from Gaines, Garth and wife Trisha Yearwood recently recorded a studio version of “Shallow” from the hit 2018 remake of A Star is Born. It’ll be featured on Garth’s upcoming album, FUN.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.