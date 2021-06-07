Garth Brooks gets emotional during Kelly Clarkson’s performance of “The Dance”

Gail Schulman/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Garth Brooks was brought to tears by Kelly Clarkson‘s performance of “The Dance” during the Kennedy Center Honors.

Garth could be seen wiping tears from his eyes from the audience as Kelly delivered a stunning rendition of one his signature hits, with wife Trisha Yearwood‘s arm wrapped around his shoulder. The country legend leapt to his feet at the end of the performance, whipping off his cowboy hat as he cheered in approval.

Kelly had previously shared with Garth during his appearance on her talk show that she had an epiphany listening to “The Dance” following her divorce from Narvel Blackstock, which that allowed her to understand the song’s meaning.

“I listened to the lyrics and I was like it hit me in such a different way. I was like, ‘Oh, I never got this song until now’ and that’s the sign of an amazing song and an amazing storyteller, and that he is,” Kelly shares.

Jimmie Allen, Gladys Knight and James Taylor also paid tribute to Garth during the ceremony, with Jimmie singing “The Thunder Rolls” and “Friends in Low Places,” while Gladys belted out “We Shall Be Free” and James delivered “The River.”

