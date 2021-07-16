Garth Brooks gears up for back-to-back dive bar and stadium shows in Salt Lake City

John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

Garth Brooks will see two very different sides of Salt Lake City this weekend. On Friday night, his Dive Bar Tour hits local honky tonk, The Westerner, and the following day, he takes the stage for a sold-out stadium show.

“It’s funny because the whole mission is to make the dive bar feel like a stadium and the stadium feel like a dive bar,” Garth points out. “But to have them back-to-back in the same city?…I’ve got to tell ya, if I could paint a future for me, that’s exactly what I’d want to see. Friday night in a dive bar…Saturday night in a stadium…maybe back Sunday night in a dive bar!”

Clearly, Garth’s Salt Lake City fans are looking forward to his Stadium Tour stop as much as he is. When tickets to his show at the city’s Rice-Eccles Stadium first went on sale back in May, fans snapped up 50,000 seats in just under 30 minutes.

Garth has spent much of this summer getting Stadium Tour dates back on the books after the past year’s pandemic-induced touring hiatus. He’s officially back in action as of last weekend, kicking off the tour with a sold-out show in Las Vegas.

