Garth Brooks feels “very lucky” as Kennedy Center Honors recipient

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Following the weekend medallion ceremony for the Kennedy Center Honors, Garth Brooks turned to Instagram to share his gratitude.

Alongside photos of him and wife Trisha Yearwood dressed to the nines as Garth dons his rainbow medallion, he writes, “To loosely quote Maya Angelou ‘I stand here as one but I stand here for the people who have carried me to this point.’ Grateful!”

Garth was at the socially-distanced ceremony this weekend, hosted by former recipient Gloria Estefan, in Washington, D.C. alongside his fellow honorees Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori.

“Just getting to be among this level of ‘character’ is good for me. I feel very lucky,” Garth said during the event. “An award is only as good as the names that are on it…I don’t mind being the weak link in the chain. I’m in the chain — that’s it. This is a cool thing. Just feel very, very lucky.”

The annual Kennedy Center Honors is typically held in December, but was moved to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The special airs on CBS on June 6.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.