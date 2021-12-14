Garth Brooks books two-night stay in Vegas in 2022

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks is heading back to Las Vegas.

The superstar announced on Tuesday that Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show will take over the Dolby Live at Park MGM for a two-night stay on February 4 and 5.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas,” Garth, who turns 60 on February 7, says in a statement. “Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing.”

Seating is limited. Tickets go on sale December 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Garth is no stranger to Sin City: he performed the Garth at Wynn residency from 2009 to 2014, his first multi-concert experience since 1998.

The country giant will also continue on his Stadium Tour next year, selling more than 100,000 tickets to his concert in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. He also has stadium shows set in Orlando, Florida and Fayetteville, Arkansas before concluding the tour with a five-night stint at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

