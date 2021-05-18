Garth Brooks appreciates “all-inclusive” Kennedy Center Honors

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

As Garth Brooks heads to Washington, D.C. this week where he’ll be celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, he and wife Trisha Yearwood are turning the occasion into a romantic getaway.

“It’ll be real cool,” Garth said on Inside Studio G Monday night. “I think what I love about the Kennedy Center Honors is it’s all-inclusive…The fact that I get to represent country music, that’s cool.”

Garth will be honored alongside legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, director and choreographer Debbie Allen, Grammy-winning folk singer Joan Baez, and violinist Midori. The special will air on June 6 on CBS.

Additionally, the country icon continues to drop hints about upcoming show dates, teasing that he’s announcing a “monster” Stadium Tour stop after his show at Memorial Stadium at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln on August 14.

“To the people of Lincoln, Nebraska and especially the people of the University, I hope when we come and when we leave, you felt it was worth it. Thanks for the opportunity. It’s very sweet,” Garth says. “And, can I just tell ya, the ‘Monster’ will be announced right after Lincoln.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.