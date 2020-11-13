Garth Brooks announces release date for long-awaited ‘FUN’ album

Pearl Records, Inc.

It’s been a long year, and Garth Brooks knows his fans are more than ready for a little FUN. The singer revealed that his long-awaited new studio album is on its way, arriving November 20.

Garth has been teasing the project for quite a while, and says the only reason he hasn’t released it already is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole reason why FUN hasn’t been released was hesitation of having fun or celebrating FUN’s release in the midst of a pandemic when people are struggling,” he explains.



But as 2020 has worn on, the singer has seen fans continuing to ask for new music — and he’s come to realize that a little FUN might be the perfect way to cap off a tough year.

“The pandemic has gone on so long, [the question became] ‘Could we just have a little fun? Toward the end of the year, can we just celebrate a little bit of the healing through music?’” Garth continues. “And when an artist gets a chance to be part of the healing through his or her or their music, that’s the greatest honor of getting to be a music or an entertainer or an artist.”

When FUN arrives next Friday, it’ll include previously-released fan favorites like “Dive Bar,” Garth’s Blake Shelton duet, and his current single, “Shallow,” a cover performance with Trisha Yearwood of the Oscar-winning song from A Star Is Born.



But that’s not all the FUN Garth has in store: The singer’s hinting that his project includes another duet that he’s keeping under wraps for now.

You can catch Garth performing today as a guest host on Ellen, too.

By Carena Liptak

