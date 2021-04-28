Garth Brooks announces a new Salt Lake City Stadium Tour stop for this summer

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Garth Brooks is headed to Utah this July. On Wednesday, the country superstar shared plans for a show at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, set to take place July 17.

The new date further confirms Garth’s plans to return to his Stadium Tour this summer, though it won’t be his first post-pandemic stop. A Las Vegas stadium concert is also on the books, one week before Garth heads to Salt Lake City.

The shows will be among the largest country music events to take place in person since pandemic shutdowns took effect last March.

Garth’s Rice-Eccles Stadium show will mark the first concert to take place in ten years at the venue, which has an audience capacity of approximately 51,444, according to the University of Utah Athletics’ official website. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, May 6 at 10AM MDT.

Like previous shows on Garth’s Stadium Tour, the concert will be in-the-round. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Garth’s Stadium Tour first launched in March of 2019 and was the best-selling tour of that year, according to Pollstar. However, in 2020, Garth’s tour and much of the rest of country music had to be put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As recently as last month, Garth was still rescheduling spring shows due to the virus’ spread. But in late March, he shared a message of optimism with fans on his Inside Studio G Facebook series, explaining that he was about to get his second COVID-19 vaccine and was looking forward to returning to the road.

Garth’s in good company: Eric Church, Kane Brown, Chris Janson and more have all announced tours starting later in 2021.

