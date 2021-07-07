Garth Brooks adds a Massachusetts date to his Stadium Tour, and it’s got special personal significance

Erika Goldring/WireImage

For the first time in six years, Garth Brooks is returning to the Boston area for a major concert event. This week, he added a new stop on his Stadium Tour in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The show will take place October 9. It’ll be the first time Garth has ever played the venue — Gillette Stadium — as well as the first concert that’s been held there in 2021.

But that’s not the only reason the show will be a special one, says Garth, pointing out that “[o]ne of the many reasons why I’m so excited about playing Gillette Stadium is this is kind of where it all began for us.” The venue is owned by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft, whose holdings also include the NFL team the New England Patriots, and whose family encouraged Garth early on to branch out into the realm of stadium shows.

“The Krafts were the first stadium — and the first family — to come to us and say, ‘Hey, man — you can play stadiums, and you should play stadiums.’ It was very sweet,” the singer says. “They believed in us years and years ago. Now it’s neat that it’s finally coming to fruition and the circle is kind of being complete.”

Tickets to Garth’s Foxborough show go on sale next Friday, July 16 at 10AM ET. As always for Garth’s stadium stops, the show will feature in the round seating, and tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

