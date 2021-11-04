Gabby Barrett’s tour outfits include a tip of the hat — or glove, rather — to Michael Jackson

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Gabby Barrett might be a country superstar, but she’s been influenced by musical legends from all kinds of genres — including late pop artist Michael Jackson. Now, Gabby finds ways to tribute the “Billy Jean” star with her own performances, including her stage outfits.

In fact, Jackson has part of the reason why she wears special gloves onstage when she performs her biggest hit, “I Hope.” Like Michael did, Gabby includes a flair for the dramatic in her music, she recounts to Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio.

She initially planned to wear the gloves during a performance at the 2020 CMA Awards, and although she wound up not including them as part of her outfit, she always hoped to be able to find a chance to wear them onstage.

“I’m so specific about my colors of gold and stuff matching that the gloves did not match to the chains on [my] outfit. So I was like, ‘I can’t wear them,'” she recalls. “And so I always saved those gloves and I wanted to wear them for something, but I wanted to wear them at the CMAs as a nod to Michael Jackson. And I just love the glove, and all of that. And so I kept them and I was like, ‘We need to use them for tour.'”

Gabby will also return to the stage of the CMAs this year. She’s set to perform her hit “The Good Ones,” which is nominated for two awards at this year’s show.

