Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” hits number-one on CMT’s Top 20 Videos of 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

At the end of a landmark debut year, Gabby Barrett has found herself at the top of yet another chart. The singer’s breakthrough first single, “I Hope,” has earned her the title of top music video of the year, according to CMT.



Gabby edged out some serious competition to get to the top of that list, as Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Ingrid Andress and many more stars all earned a place in CMT’s Top 20. “I Hope” has hit a number of milestones and broken several records both on terrestrial radio and in the streaming arena, and it was the singer’s first chart-topping hit.



But as the year winds down, Gabby’s turning her attention to some more family-related matters. She and her husband, Cade Foehner, are expecting their first child next month. Gabby has been relishing her final Christmas before welcoming her baby daughter, and she’s sharing several snapshots of how she and Cade are preparing for the impending new arrival.



In fact, last week, Gabby shared an adorable video to Instagram of Cade practicing his diaper-changing skills. A few days later, she posed by the family Christmas tree for a sweet holiday snapshot featuring her baby bump.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.