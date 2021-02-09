Gabby Barrett to release ‘Live from the Goldmine’ EP

Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett is diving back into the Goldmine.

The powerhouse singer will release a seven-song EP, Live from the Goldmine, on March 16. The songs are pulled from her album release livestream last year that celebrated the arrival of her debut album, Goldmine, in June.

The EP boasts Gabby’s smash hit “I Hope,” along with follow-up single “The Good Ones,” “Footprints on the Moon,” “Rose Needs a Jack,” “Jesus & My Mama,” “Thank God,” and the title track.

The news of the EP arrives just as Gabby’s music has achieved one billion streams worldwide.

“I miss being out on the road so much — the live experience of connecting with fans and performing is something you just can’t replicate. It’s the best part of what I do,” Gabby reflects. “While we’re still waiting for touring to come back safely, I wanted to give fans a little taste of that live experience to take with them — a concert they can listen to anytime, anywhere. I hope y’all can have some fun with it and can’t wait to see you back out on the road!”

In addition to reaching #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, Gabby’s pop remix of “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth, also reached the top of the Adult Top 40 chart and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The Good Ones” currently sits in the top 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

