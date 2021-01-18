Gabby Barrett says she gets "so tired so quickly" during pregnancy

ABC

Gabby Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, are days away from welcoming their first child, and Gabby admits that the third trimester has “definitely been the hardest” of her pregnancy.

In addition to mood swings, the country chart-topper is also experiencing fatigue, with daily activities such as tidying up the house exhausting her energy.

“I can’t do normal things that I want to do. I get so tired so quickly. I want to clean the house and make sure everything’s so clean, but it’s so hard to bend down and it’s hard to roll over when you sleep,” she explains to People.

In spite of the inconveniences, welcoming a baby girl is a lifelong dream come true for the country star, who met her husband when they both competed on season 16 of American Idol.

“I always wanted to be a mom. It was something that was always ingrained in me from a very young age. I remember being in high school and I would always pray about my future spouse and my future kids,” Gabby recalls. “I just can’t wait to see what she looks like. It’s insane to me that we are literally right around the corner from this; that she’s coming very soon.”

Gabby is due later this month.

