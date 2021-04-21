Gabby Barrett reveals Carrie Underwood is one of “The Good Ones” who’s helped her out as a new mom

Jon Morgan/CBS

On the heels of being named New Female Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, Gabby Barrett‘s just proven the ACM was right on target, snagging her second consecutive chart topper with “The Good Ones” this week.

Still, all her career success no doubt pales in comparison to her greatest achievement of the past year: giving birth to her daughter Baylah in January.

Gabby, of course, met her husband Cade Foehner on American Idol, and the young couple even got some parenting tips from another Idol alum.

“Carrie Underwood has been somebody who’s been extremely nice to me,” Gabby reveals, “even when I was pregnant. You know, she’s just awesome.”

“She just had said if you ever needed any advice or whatnot, just let me know,” the “I Hope” hitmaker continues. “And of course, I took her up on that because I need all the advice I can have with babies. So she’s been absolutely amazing with that.”

And if any of the other moms in country music have anything to add? Well, Gabby’s all ears.

“Anybody else that hears this, I would love some more advice and some help on anything mommy-related… But thank you Carrie for that,” she adds, blowing a kiss to the superstar mom.

Gabby’s life is about to get significantly busier, as she returns to the road in June, and then kicks off Thomas Rhett’s tour in August.

