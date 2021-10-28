Gabby Barrett readies a deluxe version of her hit debut ‘Goldmine’ album

Warner Music Nashville

This November, Gabby Barrett will drop a deluxe version of Goldmine, the hit debut project that propelled Gabby from an up-and-comer to bonafide superstar.

The singer announced the news during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was also performing her current single, “Footprints on the Moon.” That song — off the track list of the original Goldmine — follows back-to-back number-one hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

Gabby hasn’t yet shared many details about her deluxe project, beyond the fact that it will feature an extended track list and a special new album cover. It’s due out November 19, and is available to pre-save and pre-add now.

Next up, Gabby’s headed to the 2021 CMA Awards show. She’s up for four trophies, including Female Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.