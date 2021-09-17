Gabby Barrett reaches for the stars with “Footprints on the Moon” video

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett just released the official video for “Footprints on the Moon.” The song, from her freshman Goldmine album, was written by Gabby, along with Zach Kale and Jon Nite.

“A lot of people were very negative through school, anywhere and everywhere that I went, and it was difficult,” Gabby explains to CMT of the inspiration for the song. “I wish I had a song to listen to at the time that I was going through that, and so for anybody else that is going through it, I wanted to release it for them to help them in any way.”

Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner, who met while both competing on Season 16 of American Idol, both appear in the video. They welcomed their first child, daughter Baylah May, in January.

Gabby was recently named one of the five 2021 CMT Artists of the Year. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 13.

