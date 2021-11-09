Gabby Barrett is “very excited” about her custom CMA Awards outfits

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Gabby Barrett is bringing her fashion A-game to the 2021 CMA Awards.

As she gets red-carpet ready for the show that’s been deemed “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” Gabby reveals that she will be donning two special outfits throughout the night, citing fashion as another way for her to express herself in country music.

“My carpet outfit and my performance outfit are both custom pieces, which I’m very excited about. I work very close with my stylist and whoever the designer is on specific looks and bringing fresh and new looks to the country music world. I’m very excited about it,” the “I Hope” hitmaker explains, hinting, “I can’t tell you too much because you got to look out for it, but they’ll be really cool.”

Gabby is nominated Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “The Good Ones.”

Viewers will get to see the unique pieces when Gabby appears at the CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

