Gabby Barrett finds a balance between being a mom and an artist

Robby Klein

As Gabby Barrett prepares to head out on tour, she’s learning a new skill set: balancing her new job as a mother with being a performer.

Gabby is set to hit the road as a supporting act for Thomas Rhett on the Center Point Road Tour in August, and she’ll be bringing six-month-old daughter Baylah Marie with her. Gabby admits to People that the most challenging aspect of being a parent is “probably being tired all the time and not getting enough sleep. I can see how it really just wears on you mentally and physically and how important sleep is. But I’m still able to find joy in the tiredness, which is really nice.”

While she’s adjusting to a new sleep schedule, it sounds like baby Baylah will be a sound road companion. “I’m in the thick of finding that balance between being a mom and being an entertainer, and it’s actually going really well because Baylah is a very good baby,” Gabby shares. “She sleeps through the night now. She doesn’t have any crying fits. She’s very content.”

The “I Hope” singer notes that while she’s a “hands-on mom,” she will bring a nanny with her on tour since husband Cade Foehner will be with her onstage playing guitar.

“Motherhood is very important to me. I knew from a very young age that I always wanted to be a mom and have babies and raise kids. So to have her, it’s just been so sweet,” Gabby says, adding, “children are a blessing.”

Between dates on the Center Point Road Tour, Gabby will play a series of fairs and festivals.

