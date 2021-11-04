Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett + more join the 2021 CMAs bill

ABC

On Thursday, the Country Music Association revealed the next round of performers for the 2021 CMA Awards, adding to an already dynamic lineup.

Gabby Barrett, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band will all perform their newest singles, as will Luke Bryan, who’s also the host of this year’s show. Thomas Rhett will perform “Country Again,” his recent chart-topper, and Dierks Bentley will take the stage alongside duet partners Breland and Hardy for their new collaboration, “Beers on Me.”

Also, Jennifer Hudson is making her CMA Awards stage debut. The singer and actor recently starred in the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

The newly-added performers join a bill that already includes Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and many more. The 2021 CMAs will broadcast on November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The ceremony airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

