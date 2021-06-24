Gabby Barrett celebrates a ‘Goldmine’ of hits, as Nashville brings back the #1 party

Robby Klein

Wednesday evening in Nashville, both Gabby Barrett and Music City marked a milestone.

For the former American Idol contestant, it was the celebration of her first two chart-topping hits, “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.” For Music Row, it was the first number one party — a much-beloved Nashville tradition — since the arrival of COVID-19.

The significance of both wasn’t lost on the new mother, who welcomed daughter Baylah May in January.

“Oh, my goodness. It’s awesome,” Gabby remarked. “It like kind of just solidifies everything for me because it’s so traditional for people to have a number one party when they have a number one.”

“We had to kind of stall from it for so long with COVID,” she added.

“I Hope” topped the country radio chart in April of 2020, with “The Good Ones” following in April of this year. For Gabby, the number one party took her back.

“It’s pretty cool,” she reflects. “It brings all the kind of emotions back to when I first got the call that the song went number one — for both songs… And so it’s just cool. I’m glad to be here and I’m glad to be celebrating some really cool songs.”

Next up, Gabby’s new single, “Footprints on the Moon,” aims to reach the same heights as her previous hits from her debut, Goldmine.

