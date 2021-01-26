Gabby Barrett announces birth of daughter

ABC

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner have welcomed a baby girl.

The 20-year-old singer shared on Instagram on Monday night that she gave birth to daughter Baylah May on January 18.

“Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition. Meet our girl Baylah May Foehner,” Gabby writes alongside a photo of the baby in her bassinet, wrapped in a red blanket with a name tag written in elegant script.

Cade was among the many people who flooded the comment section with congratulatory posts, professing “What an honor to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife.”

Hayley Hubbard, Tanya Tucker and Jana Kramer were among the “I Hope” hitmaker’s peers who also extended well-wishes.

The couple met and began dating while competing on season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and tied the knot a year later. They announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

