Funeral service to be held for Charley Pride this week

ABC

A private funeral service will be held for Charley Pride this week.

A representative for Pride confirms that family and close friends of the late singer will hold a private wake and memorial service in Dallas this week. Pride, 86, had been hospitalized in Dallas since late November and passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Saturday.

A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community center, along with your local food bank or a charity of the donor’s choice.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.