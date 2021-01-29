“Freedom Was a Highway”: Jimmie Allen’s Brad Paisley duet soars onto country radio

BBR Music Group

Jimmie Allen has officially selected his next single, and it’s “Freedom Was a Highway,” his breezy and nostalgic duet with Brad Paisley. Jimmie co-wrote the song, and the singer says it reminds him of simpler days driving back roads in his home state.

“When I was writing this song with my co-writers, I imagined myself driving down my favorite roads in Delaware,” he says. “This song takes me back to simpler moments such as my innocent, childhood crush on the next-door neighbor or feeling freedom in the wind as you drive with the windows down.”

The song comes off of Jimmie’s Bettie James EP, a star-studded collaborations project that features appearances from the likes of Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw and the late Charley Pride. But the singer says that for this particular song, there could be no better fit than his duet partner, Brad.

“I’m a huge admirer of Brad Paisley. I love what he brings to music and I had to have him bring that same magic to this song. I’m humbled to have him join me on this song — he brought the ‘Freedom’ to the ‘Highway’,” the singer reflects.

Adds Brad, “It’s a magical combination — it doesn’t sound like a typical record for me at all, and when I come in, I try my best not to ruin Jimmie Allen’s song.”

The “I’m Gonna Miss Her” star goes on to say that he used his signature instrument to bring some of his own personal flair to the track. “I use my guitar to make a record sort of sound like I’m on it even before you hear me sing, and I love this guitar solo,” he explains.

You can hear “Freedom Was a Highway” on the radio beginning Monday, February 1.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.