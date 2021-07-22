Congrats to the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the NBA title…but what does that mean for you? Free Tacos allllll day! Taco Bell did a “Comebacks” promo and promised to give out FREE TACOS if either team won a game after trailing at halftime. Which happened on Tuesday, so now anyone can walk in and snag a free taco today.
-They’re pushing their Flamin’ Hot Doritos tacos that just hit their menu again. But you don’t have to go that route. If you walk in, you can also get a free crunchy, soft, or regular Doritos taco.
Remy & Kasey
By Remy |
Free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos Today Following The Bucks Win
