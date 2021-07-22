Free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos Today Following The Bucks Win

Congrats to the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the NBA title…but what does that mean for you? Free Tacos allllll day! Taco Bell did a “Comebacks” promo and promised to give out FREE TACOS if either team won a game after trailing at halftime. Which happened on Tuesday, so now anyone can walk in and snag a free taco today.

-They’re pushing their Flamin’ Hot Doritos tacos that just hit their menu again. But you don’t have to go that route. If you walk in, you can also get a free crunchy, soft, or regular Doritos taco.