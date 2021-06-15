“Footprints on the Moon”: Gabby Barrett shares single #3

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett is leaving “Footprints on the Moon” in her latest single.

The American Idol alum revealed on social media that her third single off her 2020 debut album, Goldmine, is “Footprints on the Moon,” an empowering anthem about overcoming obstacles to achieve one’s dreams.

“The voices in the night, in your head/ Yeah, they’ll beg you to quit,” Gabby belts in the defining chorus. “And they’ll tell you that it’s hard/ ‘Cause it is/ But you can do anything, anything you want to/ There’s footprints on the moon.”

The inspiring track appears to be a fan favorite, with many fans commenting on the singer’s Instagram post announcing the new single. One fan writes, “Best on the planet!!” while another says, “One of my favorites! Love this song.”

“Footprints on the Moon” follows Gabby’s back-to-back #1 hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.” The 21-year-old took home the trophy for Female Video of the Year for “The Good Ones” at the 2021 CMT Awards last week.

