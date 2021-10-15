Following “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes serves up another dose of twang-filled swagger with “U Gurl”

Hot on the heels of his viral hit, “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes returns with another taste of his signature rhythm, swagger and authenticity. This time, it’s “U Gurl,” a playfully sultry ode to his partner.

“With ‘U Gurl’ we wanted to capture that feeling when you look at your significant other and you just can’t take your eyes off them, yet in a fresh way,” the singer says. “I get that feeling every day when I look at my wife.”

Walker’s been teasing the release of “U Gurl” all week, and he’s already shared a TikTok dance to go along with the song. Just like the dance that helped send “Fancy Like” viral, the new moves are the brainchild of Walker and his teenage daughter, Lela.

Walker will debut the live version of “U Gurl” tonight during a show in Waco, Texas. Fans worldwide can tune in when it livestreams on Walker’s socials at 10 p.m. CT.

