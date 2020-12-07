Floyd Mayweather to Fight YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20th

(NSFW: LANGUAGE)
Floyd Mayweather Junior is set to fight YouTuber Jake Paul. ESPN is reporting the undefeated former boxing champion will fight Paul on February 20th in an exhibition match. Mayweather made the announcement on his Instagram account Sunday. The match will be streamed on pay-per-view.
Floyd Mayweather announced via Instagram that he plans to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition on Feb. 20, 2021 🥊
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 6, 2020