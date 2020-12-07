Big 3 | Mason & Remy

By Remy

Floyd Mayweather to Fight YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20th

(NSFW: LANGUAGE)

Floyd Mayweather Junior is set to fight YouTuber Jake Paul.  ESPN is reporting the undefeated former boxing champion will fight  Paul on February 20th in an exhibition match.  Mayweather made the announcement on his Instagram account Sunday. The match will be streamed on pay-per-view.