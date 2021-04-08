Florida Georgia Line will perform “Long Live” on GMA to celebrate their newest number-one hit

ABC

After securing their 18th career chart-topper earlier this week, Florida Georgia Line has announced an upcoming stop on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The superstar duo will perform their latest country radio hit, “Long Live,” as well as sit down for a live interview on the show next Wednesday. FGL has no shortage of things to talk about, both independently and as a duo. For starters, they’re nominated for Duo of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards.

The band mates have also been venturing into separate musical pursuits this year, with Brian Kelley set to release his solo Wave Pack EP next week. Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard’s “Undivided” duet with Tim McGraw continues to heat up country radio.

When “Long Live” hit the top spot, Tyler and BK said that the song channeled their early days as a band.

“‘Long Live’ was just a really, really special song that we wrote, I don’t know, now probably a couple of years ago,” Tyler explains. “I remember being on the road, and we felt like the whole time that we were channeling that 2012 Florida Georgia Line and just some of that real feel-good, nostalgic party music.”

