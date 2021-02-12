Florida Georgia Line to celebrate Life Rolls On release with a ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ stop next week

John Shearer

Florida Georgia Line will make a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Tuesday, where they’re performing their current top-10 hit, “Long Live.”



The song comes off the duo’s Life Rolls On album, which officially arrived on Friday. Also included in the project’s track list is “I Love My Country,” its chart-topping lead single.

Band mates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley also have a global livestream event on the docket next week, which will celebrate their new project. They’ll perform from their namesake bar in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, and the show will stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.



Life Rolls On is Florida Georgia Line’s fifth studio album to date. In addition to their work together, the duo told fans earlier this year that they’re also pursuing some projects independently. Brian says he’s at work on a solo album, while Tyler plans to collaborate with some other artists in the genre. He kicked off that venture last month, releasing his Tim McGraw duet, “Undivided.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.