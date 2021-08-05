Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris unite for ‘Together: Feeding Nashville’ benefit

(L-R): NElly, Blanco Brown, LILY ROSE, SiriusXM’s Storme Warren, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, Feeding Nashville’s taylin Lewan AND Hayley Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Breland; Kaiser Cunningham

The stars came out this week for the first-ever benefit show for non-profit Feeding Nashville. Co-founded by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, along with pro football player Taylor Lewan and his wife, Taylin, the initiative seeks to provide daily meals as well as nutrition education and other services to those in need.

FGL took the stage during the benefit show, called Together: Feeding Nashville, and they were one of many big-name acts to do so. Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson and Lily Rose all performed as well, along with a slew of surprise guests, including rapper Nelly, Chase Rice, Chris Tomlin, Ryan Hurd, Breland and Blanco Brown.

The benefit raised over $450,000 for the cause. “We’re still on cloud nine and feeling overwhelmed with all of the love that everyone poured into Together: Feeding Nashville,” Hayley gushed after the show.

“So many lives will be impacted by the incredible generosity from our community and we are forever grateful,” she continued. “We’ll definitely be reliving this special night for a long time and dreaming up the next one!”

Not only was it the first benefit show for this particular nonprofit, but it also marked the first concert at new Franklin, Tennessee, venue FirstBank Amphitheater. Over 7,500 fans attended the show, and Entertainment Tonight also captured live footage of the artists’ sets and offered a sneak peek into the backstage fun.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.