Florida Georgia Line shares photos from the polls

John Shearer

Florida Georgia Line are among the artists who are casting their votes on Election Day.

The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley posted photos of themselves after submitting their votes alongside their wives.

Brian and wife Brittney shared a photo from the car, both sporting “I Voted” stickers, while Tyler and his wife Hayley offered a black and white portrait outside of the voting precinct.

Tyler, who’s still walking on crutches from a dirt bike accident this summer, poses next to Hayley, who’s wearing an “I am a voter” T-shirt, with a “Vote Here” sign at their feet, both wearing masks.

“#MakeYourVoteCount,” the duo captions the photos.

Luke Bryan, Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini are among the other country artists who have shared photos after casting their vote.

By Cillea Houghton

