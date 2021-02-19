Florida Georgia Line postpones Amazon Music ‘Life Rolls On’ livestream to next week

Amazon Music

Florida Georgia Line are postponing their global album release livestream event until Thursday, February 25. The change is due to the ice and snow storms affecting Nashville, as well as much of the rest of the country, this week.

“Due to inclement weather in Nashville, we are moving our Amazon Music Global Livestream to Thursday, Feb. 25,” the band explained in a statement. “The party starts at 7PM CT via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and within the Amazon Music mobile app. Keep on listening to Life Rolls On and we look forward to performing for y’all next week!”



As previously announced, the event will take place in FGL’s namesake bar in downtown Nashville. Duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be accompanied by a full band as they perform songs off their just-released new album, Life Rolls On.

Included on that project are hits “I Love My Country” and “Long Live.” Before the show, CMT host Cody Alan will host a Q&A with the band.

That interview, along with the show itself, will stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.