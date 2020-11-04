Florida Georgia Line finds "peace" doing yoga and staying active during the pandemic

John Shearer

Like many others, Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley has dealt with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s found simple, yet effective remedies to relieve the tension.

Brian says that he and FGL partner Tyler Hubbard have found “peace” in doing activities like yoga and working out, which help alleviates the feelings of worry and anxiety during these trying times.

The singer also admits that he used to be hard on himself when it came to sweating the small things in life, but says that focusing on the positive is what inspires him to move forward.

“I think we both have found a lot of peace of mind and body and soul and everything in exercise, working out, yoga, trying to stay active,” Tyler explains. “Definitely think that helps out with worrying and just getting, maybe a little anxious. I used to beat myself up about worrying some, and I’ve gotten better about it, but I think when you’re thankful for the things you have and the things that matter there is a little bit of a good worry because you don’t want to lose that.”

“You wanna keep working hard. But when you get that bad worry, it’s good to go for a run and stay active, call a friend, call someone you need,” Tyler continues. “But worry can get the best of you. It’s a daily fight but you’ve just gotta trust God, trust yourself and get out there and get it.”

Florida Georgia Line recently released their first original Christmas song, “Lit This Year,” and are currently working on a new studio album.

