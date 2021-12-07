Florida Georgia Line at forefront of new 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit

John Shearer

Florida Georgia Line are the latest artists to have their legacy cemented at the Country Music Hall of Fame with the upcoming exhibit, Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong.

Opening in 2022, the exhibit chronicles the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley‘s journey from meeting as students at an on-campus worship service at Belmont University in 2008, to becoming one of the biggest acts in country music history.

Among the items on display are childhood memorabilia including the saxophone and guitar Tyler played as child, and the cap Brian wore while playing on his high school baseball team. Momentous accomplishments from their career are also captured, including the guitar Brian used when writing FGL’s RIAA Diamond-certified hit, “Cruise,” plus outfits worn in their music videos and more.

“To be chosen for an exhibit is the ultimate honor as an artist, and we can’t thank the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum enough,” Tyler says in a statement. “I can’t wait for opening day, when we can stand back and take in this blessing with everyone that’s supported us along the way.”

“We are both dreamers and always striving to go big. To have the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum now feature our wild ride is surreal and humbling,” adds Brian. “I couldn’t be more excited about this exhibit and to be able to relive each step of our journey. Here’s to the good times!”

The exhibit opens on January 21. FGL will sit down at the CMHOF for an interview and performance on February 6.

